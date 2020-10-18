Over 32 people fall ill after eating buckwheat flour preparation in Uttarakhand
ANI | Roorkee (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 18-10-2020 22:27 IST
Over 32 people fell ill after eating a buckwheat flour preparation in Uttarakhand's Roorkee, Food Safety Officer, Santosh Kumar said on Sunday. Kumar said that samples are being collected of the flour and stock is being destroyed.
"We got reports of people falling sick after eating buckwheat flour. Supply was traced to United Traders in Anaj Mandi. Remaining stock is being destroyed. The Sample of flour is also being collected," Santosh Kumar told reporters. The buckwheat flour preparation is usually eaten by people during Navratri.
The festival this year is being celebrated in a restricted way due to the ongoing COVID-19 phase.Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. Navratri began on Saturday and will come to an end on October 25. (ANI)
