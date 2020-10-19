Left Menu
UP: Farmers in Banda allege rural bank siphoned their savings to realise loans, go on hunger strike

The union tried to register an FIR against the bank management but could not do so, Sharma claimed. Referring to an incident in a bank branch in Mahoba district, Sharma said the money from the savings bank was transferred in the KCC loan accounts without any information to the farmers concerned.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:56 IST
Farmers of different districts of Bundelkhand region in Uttar Pradesh started an indefinite hunger strike at the district headquarters of a rural bank here on Monday alleging fraud on part of the management. Under the banner of Bundelkhand Kisan Union, the farmers sitting at the Ashok Laat trisection in the district have alleged that the rural bank was realising money for the loan taken under Kisan Credit Card (KCC) from their savings bank accounts without their consent.

Police, though, said the probe into the matter has so far not confirmed the allegations of the farmers on part of the bank. The price of crops sold by the farmer is deposited directly in the savings bank account by the Mandi Samiti which the bank officials are adjusting against their loan without even taking their consent, president of Bundelkhand Kisan Union, Vimal Kumar Sharma told newspersons.

The bank is also adjusting the money of various central government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) among others for recovering the loan dues, he said. The union tried to register an FIR against the bank management but could not do so, Sharma claimed.

Referring to an incident in a bank branch in Mahoba district, Sharma said the money from the savings bank was transferred in the KCC loan accounts without any information to the farmers concerned. We also approached the police to lodge a case in this regard but they are also with the bank's side, Sharma alleged.

Sitaram Naik, a farmer from Panwari area of Mahoba district sitting at the strike, said, "Rs 2.34 lakh were deposited in my savings bank account by the Mandi Samiti of which Rs 1 lakh were adjusted in the KCC account without my approval." Several other farmers sitting on the protest also spoke about their specific cases and Sharma has alleged that many more farmers are complaining about similar tactics being adopted against them..

