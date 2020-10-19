Kerala reports 5,022 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Kerala reported 5,022 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday. According to the Chief Minister, out of COVID-19 cases reported on today, 4,257 people were infected through contact while in case of 647 people -- the source of infection is unknown.

There are 59 healthcare workers among those infected with the virus. Meanwhile, 7,469 patients have recovered today from coronavirus infection. The death toll in the state due to coronavirus pandemic stands at 1,182. The district-wise figures of those who tested positive are Malappuram (910), Kozhikode (772), Ernakulam (598), Thrissur (533), Thiruvananthapuram (516), Kollam (378), Alappuzha (340), Kannur (293), Palakkad (271), Kottayam (180), Kasargod (120), Wayanad (51), Pathanamthitta (32) and Idukki (28). Of those diagnosed positive, 59 have travelled to Kerala from outside the state.

So far, 2,52,868 people have recovered from the disease while 92,731 patients are still undergoing treatment at various districts. There are a total of 2,77,291 persons under observation across the state, 2,53,482 under home or institutional quarantine and 23,809 in isolation at hospitals. 2,395 people were admitted to the hospitals today.

In last 24 hours, 36,599 samples were tested. Till now, 39,75,798 samples have been sent for testing in total. There are a total of 636 hotspots in Kerala. Meanwhile, six were declared as hotspots today while seven areas were excluded. (ANI)