Delhi 'breathless' with rising pollution level

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhiites are forced to face the deteriorating air quality as Delhi's air pollution level has been continuously rising for the last few weeks. Peoples who come out for a morning walk and exercise are complaining about the pollution levels. "I am a regular walker and I noticed that there is a problem with breathing for the last few days. The comfort level, which we had a month ago, is down," a moring walker has told ANI.

Another daily jogger says, "Even I am facing breathing problems and a sore throat." Due to the pollution, the COVID-recovered patients and those with asthma are most at risk. "For asthmatic persons, pollution is poison. Doctors advise them not to come out of homes. It's serious, the government should take serious action," a Delhiite says.

The Delhi government has claimed that it is taking concrete steps to curb the pollution. The new measures include: setting up a war room to combat pollution; coordination with other states; identification of hotspots in Delhi; initiation of tree transplantation policy, imposing fines, and launching of a green Delhi app.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said that the government will think about implementing the odd-even scheme if all other ways fail.

