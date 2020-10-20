CPI-M leader Maruti Manpade dies at 65

Veteran CPI-M leader Maruti Manpade died at a private hospital in Solapur, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, due to COVID related complications. Manpade,65, is survived by wife and two sons.

According to sources close to him, he was suffering from COVID-19 for the last two weeks and was recently shifted to a private hospital in Solapur from Kalaburagi. Associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), he was known for his fight for the cause of farmers and agricultural labourers in the state, especially in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Even during COVID times, Manpade worked towards highlighting the sufferings of the poor and needy. Communist Party of India (Marxist) in its Facebook post said, "Red Salute Comrade Maruti Manpade." Manpade was serving as the Vice President of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, affiliated to All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) when he died.

Condoling the death, the party remembered that he was at the forefront of the struggles for land rights and against social oppression in Karnataka. He organised the MGNREGA workers and Panchayat workers and was also the President of Panchayat Workers' Association.

He also played an active role in organising Devadasi women for their liberation, it said, adding that he emphasised the need for crop based organisations. Remembering Manpade as the voice of Dalits, farmers and labourers, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said he was pained to know about the his demise due to COVID-19 infection.