H-CNG debuts in national capital

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan formally launched the trial run of 50 buses on hydrogen-blended CNG or H-CNG on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said Indian Oil Corp's (IOC) R&D Centre has developed the patented compact reforming process for H-CNG production directly from natural gas. Besides, it increased fuel economy by 4 to 5 per cent. Pradhan said the trails of H-CNG will be run in 50 BS-IV compliant buses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 19:18 IST
H-CNG debuts in national capital

In a first, the national capital will see buses plying on hydrogen-spiked CNG that gives emissions equivalent to BS-VI grade fuel from a lower category engine. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan formally launched the trial run of 50 buses on hydrogen-blended CNG or H-CNG on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Indian Oil Corp's (IOC) R&D Centre has developed the patented compact reforming process for H-CNG production directly from natural gas. Besides lower emissions, H-CNG also gives better mileage, he said.

For the pilot, 18 per cent of hydrogen is being spiked in CNG. H-CNG gives 70 per cent less carbon monoxide and is 25 per cent lower in hydrocarbon emissions in heavy-duty BS-IV engines as compared to baseline CNG, according to a statement by IOC. Besides, it increased fuel economy by 4 to 5 per cent.

Pradhan said the trails of H-CNG will be run in 50 BS-IV compliant buses. "Providing clean and reliable energy supplies is the topmost priority of the government," he said, adding the trial of HCNG on 50 buses will be a major breakthrough in India's journey towards the hydrogen economy. He said as much as Rs 4 lakh crore investment is underway to transform India into a gas-based economy.

Natural gas currently constitutes 6.2 per cent of all energy consumed in the country and the government is targeting to raise its share to 15 per cent. He said the investments are in laying pipelines, setting up LNG import terminals and city gas projects.

