Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pintu Sengar murder case: Two accused surrender before court

Two accused in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Pintu Sengar murder case surrendered in the CMM court on Tuesday, police said.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 20:07 IST
Pintu Sengar murder case: Two accused surrender before court
Preetinder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kanpur speaking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Two accused in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Pintu Sengar murder case surrendered in the CMM court on Tuesday, police said. Preetinder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kanpur told reporters, "The Pintu Sengar murder case was highlighted here in which two accused were yet to be arrested. A non-bailable warrant was also issued by the court against them after which today they have surrendered before the court. The rest of the accused have already been arrested. Now after filing chargesheet, further action will be taken."

On June 20, BSP leader who also used to operate as a property dealer was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Chakeri police station area in Kanpur. According to the police, the assailants had followed the deceased's car before shooting him dead. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil senator caught with cash in underwear seeks 90-day leave

A Brazilian senator caught in a police raid hiding cash between his buttocks last week has requested a 90-day leave from the Senate, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. The senator, Chico Rodrigues, is the target of an investigation into the ...

14 states report reduction in parasitic intestinal worm infection: Health ministry

Fourteen states have reported a reduction in parasitic intestinal worm infection which has a detrimental effect on childrens physical growth and well being and can cause anaemia and under-nutrition, the Health Ministry has saidThe ministry ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Most people would get a COVID-19 vaccine if their government or employer recommended it, results of a global poll showed on Tuesday, amid growing concerns about public distrust of the shots being developed at speed to end the pandemic.DEATH...

Justice Dept files landmark antitrust case against Google

The Justice Department on Tuesday sued Google for antitrust violations, alleging that it abused its dominance in online search and advertising to stifle competition and harm consumers. The lawsuit marks the governments most significant act ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020