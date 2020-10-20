Pintu Sengar murder case: Two accused surrender before court

Two accused in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Pintu Sengar murder case surrendered in the CMM court on Tuesday, police said. Preetinder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kanpur told reporters, "The Pintu Sengar murder case was highlighted here in which two accused were yet to be arrested. A non-bailable warrant was also issued by the court against them after which today they have surrendered before the court. The rest of the accused have already been arrested. Now after filing chargesheet, further action will be taken."

On June 20, BSP leader who also used to operate as a property dealer was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Chakeri police station area in Kanpur. According to the police, the assailants had followed the deceased's car before shooting him dead. (ANI)