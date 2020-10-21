Kremlin calls U.S. sanctions on Nord Stream 2 'unfriendly and destructive'
The State Department said on Tuesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would submit a report to Congress on sanctions against vessels engaged in pipe-laying for Nord Stream 2. Construction of the 1,230-km Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany is almost complete, barring a roughly 120 km final stretch in Danish waters.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-10-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 15:35 IST
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that U.S. sanctions targeting the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project were unfriendly and destructive. The State Department said on Tuesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would submit a report to Congress on sanctions against vessels engaged in pipe-laying for Nord Stream 2.
Construction of the 1,230-km Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany is almost complete, barring a roughly 120 km final stretch in Danish waters. Work stopped in December after pipe-laying company Swiss-Dutch Allseas suspended operations because of U.S. sanctions targeting companies providing vessels.
