Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi govt committed to increasing farmers' income: Raj BJP chief

The ownership rights in contract farming will remain with the farmer," Poonia told reporters here Talking about the Congress opposing the agricultural laws, he said, "The Congress party did not fulfil the promise made in its own manifesto in 2019.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:39 IST
Modi govt committed to increasing farmers' income: Raj BJP chief
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is committed to increasing farmers' income.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the farmers that the minimum support price (MSP) will continue and so will the mandi system. The ownership rights in contract farming will remain with the farmer," Poonia told reporters here.

Talking about the Congress opposing the agricultural laws, he said, "The Congress party did not fulfill the promise made in its own manifesto in 2019. It is creating confusion among the farmers and acting hypocritical." He said that Congress has no vision for the farmers and it is opposing the agricultural law as it does not want the welfare of the farmers.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 net up 12 pc to Rs 274 cr

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 12.32 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 274.19 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted net profit of Rs 244.11 crore in the July-September period ...

Canada PM Trudeau set to survive as New Democrats vow to avoid election

The leader of Canadas opposition New Democrats said his party will make sure that there is no early election, ensuring the survival of Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus Liberal government in a key vote later on Wednesday. We will vote against ...

FACTBOX-How social media companies will handle post-U.S. election scenarios

In the run-up to the U.S. vote in November, social media companies like Facebook Inc and Twitter have announced new rules for various post-election scenarios.The companies, which have been criticized by social media researchers and lawmaker...

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial Brazil volunteer dies, trial to continue

Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University had died but added that the trial would continue. Oxford confirmed the plan to k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020