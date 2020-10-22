Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prahlad Singh Patel launches Life in Miniature project

Speaking at the launch of the project, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel emphasized the importance of the Prime Minister’s ‘Digital India’ initiative and the role of technology in the preservation of India’s heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:16 IST
Prahlad Singh Patel launches Life in Miniature project
The Minister said that from today, several hundred miniature paintings from the National Museum, New Delhi can be viewed online on Google Arts & Culture by people around the world in a new project titled “Life in Miniature.” Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBBhubaneswar)

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (I/C) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel virtually launched "Life in Miniature" project, a collaboration between the National Museum, New Delhi, Ministry of Culture, and Google Arts & culture today.

Speaking at the launch of the project, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel emphasized the importance of the Prime Minister's 'Digital India' initiative and the role of technology in the preservation of India's heritage. He commended Google for its leadership in the technology sector and its focus on product innovation, stating that Google's commitment to driving social empowerment and inclusion is a true asset to India.

The Minister said that from today, several hundred miniature paintings from the National Museum, New Delhi can be viewed online on Google Arts & Culture by people around the world in a new project titled "Life in Miniature." The project uses technologies like machine learning, augmented reality and digitization with high-definition robotic cameras, to showcase these special works of art in a magical new way.

On the Google Arts & Culture app, online viewers can experience the first Augmented Reality-powered art gallery designed with traditional Indian architecture, and explore a life-size virtual space where you can walk up to a selection of miniature paintings. The artworks showcased are presented along with five universal themes of the human relationship with nature, love, celebration, faith and power.

Another highlight of the launch is the application of Machine Learning-based algorithms to the corpus of paintings being brought online so that users can explore these miniature marvels guided by Artificial Intelligence. If a single miniature painting is a rare joy to behold, this experience - named "Magnify Miniatures" - which enables online users to explore multiple artworks simultaneously is a stunning new experience.

With "Life in Miniature", users will be able to see famous miniature collections of the National Museum, like the Ramayana, Royal Saga, Pahari style paintings in never before seen ways and in extraordinary detail, in just a few clicks at g.co/LifeInMiniature. The project reinforces the comprehensive collaboration between the National Museum and Google Arts & Culture, a partnership that began in 2011. Read more about it in the Google blog post.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Only BJP has fulfilled Chaudhary Charan Singh's dream for western UP: Yogi Adityanath

Only the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has fulfilled the dream that former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for western Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Thursday. The dream that Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for...

Dr Saman Habib elected as fellow of Indian National Science Academy

Dr Saman Habib, Chief Scientist and Professor AcSIR in Molecular Biology Division, CSIR-CDRI, Lucknow brought the laurels to the Institute again through her outstanding work for understanding the malaria parasite. She is elected a fellow of...

Stretched Dutch hospitals to send COVID patients to Germany within days

The Dutch hospital system is coming under increasing strain from coronavirus admissions as daily cases hit a record high, and it expects to begin transferring some patients to Germany within two days, the hospital association said on Thursd...

It's a middlemen's movement, not a farmers' movement in Punjab: Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday said that it is not a farmers movement in Punjab but a middlemens movement. This is not a farmers movement in Punjab it is a middlemens movement. In the mandis of Punjab, the farmer could not even deal with ot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020