Relief of Rs 10,000 given to each affected family after 10 houses gutted in fire in Kinnaur
10 houses gutted in fire that broke out in Purbani village of Kinnaur district on Friday.ANI | Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:32 IST
10 houses gutted in fire that broke out in Purbani village of Kinnaur district on Friday. However, no casualty was reported.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur directed the district administration to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation to the affected families. On the directions of Chief Minister, district administration provided immediate relief of Rs 10,000 to each affected family, Himachal Pradesh CMO said. (ANI)
