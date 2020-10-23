Left Menu
J-K Police takes cognizance of production, transmission of Child Pornography in Valley

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday has filed a case under unknown persons from the Valley for uploading or transmission of child pornographic content on social media.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 23:24 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday has filed a case under unknown persons from the Valley for uploading or transmission of child pornographic content on social media. Cyber Police Station of Kashmir Zone in Srinagar took cognizance of production, possession and transmission of Child Pornography in the valley and stated investigation in the case, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday.

As per an official release issued by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone Srinagar received a number of reports from National Center For Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), is US-based private non-profit organization, against the individuals residing in Kashmir valley who have published, transmitted, circulated child pornography on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp. "NCMEC receives tip-offs through citizens, service providers and uses software to track child pornography content uploading/sharing online that is then shared with law enforcement agencies in the form of 'Tipline Reports'," the police said.

It said that based on the said reports a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Cyber Police Station Kashmir and investigation was set into motion. During the course of the investigation, police also found that a good number of paedophiles from Kashmir Valley are involved in either transmission or uploading of child pornography contents on social media platforms.

"Arrests of these paedophiles are expected in the coming days. General Public is advised to restrain from such activities, anyone found involved in such activities will be dealt strictly under law. Pertinent to mention here that uploading and sharing of child pornography on social media platforms is prohibited/banned by law of the land," the release said. The Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar has also produced chargesheet in two case FIRs in District Court Srinagar on October 20 and October 21, 2020, against two accused.

"One accused hails from South Kashmir's Kulgam District who was booked for outraging the modesty of a woman through electronic mode. The second chargesheet was produced against accused person hailing from Srinagar city who had cheated a lady from Srinagar district of lakhs of rupees," the police said. (ANI)

