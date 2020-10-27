President Kovind pays homage to K.R. Narayanan on his birth anniversary
The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of a portrait of Shri K.R. Narayanan.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:40 IST
The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind paid homage to Shri K.R. Narayanan, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (October 27, 2020). The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of a portrait of Shri K.R. Narayanan.
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Nath Kovind
- K.R. Narayanan