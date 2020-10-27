Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADNOC seeks Indian partners for $45 bn petrochem expansion plans

ADNOC along with Saudi Aramco have together taken a 50 per cent interest in the massive 60 million tonnes a year refinery-cum-petrochemical complex planned on Maharashtra coast at a cost of USD 44 billion. Concluding his remarks, Al Jaber said he believes both countries have only scratched the surface of the opportunities that could benefit both India and the UAE in the energy sector, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 17:29 IST
ADNOC seeks Indian partners for $45 bn petrochem expansion plans
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), UAE's biggest energy producer, is seeking Indian companies for partnership in its ambitious USD 45 billion downstream petrochemical expansion plans. ADNOC CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, during a virtual session Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with global energy chief executives on Monday evening, sought opportunities to strengthen the UAE-India energy relationships, a company statement said.

Speaking at the roundtable, Al Jaber said India has always been and will always remain one of the UAE's closest friends and one of its most important trading partners. Strategic ties between the two nations, he said, have strengthened in recent years, particularly in the field of energy.

Indian companies are present in UAE oilfield concession, he said referring to ONGC Videsh Ltd and its partners in 2018 acquiring a 10 per cent in a large offshore oilfield for USD 600 million. This was the first time any Indian company set foot in the oil-rich Emirate.

"As we continue to work together, I see significant new opportunities for enhanced partnerships, particularly across our downstream portfolio. As you know, we have launched an ambitious plan to expand our chemicals, petrochemicals, derivatives and industrial base in Abu Dhabi and I look forward to exploring partnerships with even more Indian companies across our hydrocarbon value chain," Al Jaber said. ADNOC in 2018 unveiled plans to invest USD 45 billion with partners to develop its local downstream activities, including the expansion of its Ruwais refinery and petrochemical capacity in the industrial hub.

The company has courted international investors to expand its oil and gas production and monetise its assets. "India's remarkable growth as an economic power has cemented its place as one of the world's largest energy consumers.

"In fact, it represents the second biggest market for ADNOC. This is a position we hope to build on, in line with the huge expansion of India's ambitions for growth," Al Jaber said. ADNOC, he said, is ready to meet India's growing demand across the full portfolio of products.

He added ADNOC is proud to be a key supplier to India's Strategic Petroleum Reserves and is keen to expand the commercial scale and scope of this strategic reserves partnership. ADNOC was the first foreign company to hire space at the underground crude oil storage India has built as an insurance against supply and price disruptions.

"In the past two years, ADNOC has enhanced its strategic energy links with India – a key growth market for crude, refined and petrochemical products. In addition to its partnership in the strategic reserves program, ADNOC is also a stakeholder in one of India's largest refinery and petrochemical projects, to be constructed on India's west coast," he said. ADNOC along with Saudi Aramco have together taken a 50 per cent interest in the massive 60 million tonnes a year refinery-cum-petrochemical complex planned on Maharashtra coast at a cost of USD 44 billion.

Concluding his remarks, Al Jaber said he believes both countries have only scratched the surface of the opportunities that could benefit both India and the UAE in the energy sector, the statement said. "I believe that by seizing these opportunities, we can in fact enhance the speed of post-Covid economic recovery. I very much look forward to expanding our relationship across multiple areas and I am absolutely certain that we can remove any barriers that may stand in our way," he said.

The objective of the roundtable is to deliver a global platform to understand best practices, discuss reforms, and inform strategies for accelerating investments into the Indian oil and gas value chain. Indian companies have steadily increased their participation in the UAE's energy sector. In March 2019, a consortium of two Indian oil companies were awarded the exploration rights for an onshore block in Abu Dhabi. This followed the award in February 2018 of a 10 per cent participating interest in Abu Dhabi's offshore Lower Zakum Concession to OVL and its partners Bharat PetroResources Ltd (BPRL) and Indian Oil Corp (IOC).

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

When will Wentworth Season 9 premiere? More turns & twists, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav govt not serious on Maratha quota issue: Maha BJP chief

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said the Uddhav Thackeray government was not serious about the Maratha reservation issue. He was speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, some 230 kilometres from here.The SC had last month staye...

'Very Nice!' - Kazakhstan taps new Borat movie to woo tourists

Ridiculed once again in a film featuring fictional Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev, the ex-Soviet state of Kazakhstan has embraced the joke this time round and adopted Borats catch phrase to try to attract tourists.Borat Subsequent Moviefi...

KZN MEC hands over R50m worth of machinery and tools to 12 entrepreneurs

KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has handed over more than R50 million worth of equipment and machinery to 12 emerging entrepreneurs in uMgungundlovu District.Goods handed over inc...

Secy of State Pompeo, Defence Secy Esper call on PM Modi, covey US interest in strengthening ties

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and conveyed the American governments continued interest in building stronger relations with India as well as discussed s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020