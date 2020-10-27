Kerala gold smuggling: Special court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of Shamsudhin

A special (National Investigation Agency) court in Kochi here on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Shamsudhin, the 25th accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case. He is an owner of a jewellery store in Kozhikode district and is a relative of Samju, who is also an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, being probed by the NIA.

Notably, other key accused in the case including Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair, Sarith PS, Rameez KT and others are currently under judicial custody in the matter. The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the NIA and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.