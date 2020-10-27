Encounter breaks out in J-K's Budgam district
An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday, police said.ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:40 IST
"Encounter breaks out at Aribagh Mouchwa area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," said Kashmir Zone Police, Jammu and Kashmir.
More information is awaited. (ANI)