Rumours of imminent move to lockdown level 3 not true: President

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Members of Parliament during a question and answer session that rumours of an imminent move to lockdown alert level three this week are not true.

"I don't want to be alarmist. I don't want our people to be alarmed with rumours such as that we are going to level three.

"That is simply not true and I want to assure everyone that that is not true. If it ever gets there, I will be the one to advise the nation where we are and where we are going. For now, all we need to do is to adhere to our preventative measures - wear your mask," he said on Tuesday.

This comes after reports of people attending large gatherings, in some cases violating lockdown regulations by not wearing masks or observing social distancing.

The President said he had received a report from the medical advisory group. The team of advisors has been analysing the rate of infections.

"I received a report today, and I want to look at it very closely," he said, adding that it is only "in the coming days, possibly next week", that he might take the opportunity to address the nation about what needs to be done in light of the circumstances.

"With regards to these rumours that are going around [regarding the lockdown level]… I would like to say that we are continuing to actively analyse and manage the situation, with the assistance of the medical advisory group, where they are analysing the incidence of infection as it unfolds throughout the country," the President said.

He said, however, that government is observing signs that are of concern.

"As South Africans, we are not all adhering to the protective measures such as wearing our masks and washing our hands.

"That is worrying and we must continue to … make sure that we adhere to the measures that have been placed on us by the medical advisory committee…

"COVID-19… is a serious condition and we need to adhere to the safety measures, particularly now.

"As we move towards the fun period of December where people will let their guard down, this is what is of concern and we are watching that."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)