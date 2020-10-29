COAS Flight Safety Trophy instituted to Indian Army Aviation Corps

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Flight Safety Trophy has been instituted to promote the efforts towards flight safety among Indian Army Aviation Corps units tendering decisive combat edge to the force commanders. This trophy is presented to Squadron, Independent flights adjudged first amongst units of Army Aviation Corps in aspects related to ensuring and promoting flight safety. Army Aviation being a highly technical arm which operates in the third dimension, flight safety assumes paramount importance in both peace and operations. This award includes assessment by field formation commanders, accident/incident record of the unit maintenance norms, implementation of practices and recordable deeds directly enhancing flight safety.

For the year 2019-20, 663 Army Aviation Squadron deployed in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has been adjudged first. This Squadron is one of the oldest Squadrons of Army Aviation and has been actively involved in operation along the line of control and counter-insurgency settings in Kashmir valley. Chief of Army Staff, Gen MM Naravane presented the COAS, Flight Safety Trophy to Commanding Officer &Subedar Major of the unit on the concluding day of the Army Commanders' Conference.

(With Inputs from PIB)