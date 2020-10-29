Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre's policies to blame for sugar industry woes: Chavan

Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan on Thursday blamed the Central government's "wrong" policies for the problems being faced by sugar factories. "The business graph of sugar factories has come down due to the wrong policies of the central government.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 29-10-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 21:46 IST
Centre's policies to blame for sugar industry woes: Chavan

Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan on Thursday blamed the Central government's "wrong" policies for the problems being faced by sugar factories. Factories operate with a very small profit margin due to a mismatch between FRP (fair and remunerative price) of sugarcane and selling price of the sweetener, he said.

The Congress leader was speaking at a programme held at Ardhapur in Nanded, his home district. "The business graph of sugar factories has come down due to the wrong policies of the central government. In the past three years, sugar factories have been facing issues.

Sugar prices have remained low in this period," Chavan said. After paying salaries, maintenance and other expenses, sugar mills are left with very little money and the business becomes unviable for most of them, he said.

"It is a tough job to run a sugar factory," the minister said..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, Biden home in on critical battleground of Florida

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will rally supporters on Thursday in the closely contested state of Florida, visiting the same city hours apart and putting on full display their contrasting approaches to the resur...

Farm laws: Punjab CM asks state MLAs to accompany him for meeting with President

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday appealed to MLAs of all political parties to accompany him for a meeting with the President on November 4 to request him to give his assent to the farm bills passed by the state assembly. A ...

White House moves ahead with sale of F-35 jets to UAE -sources

The White House notified Congress it intends to sell 50 5-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin to the United Arab Emirates, setting up a potential showdown with the U.S. legislature, which could vote to block the sales, sources said on T...

3 dead in church attack, plunging France into dual emergency

An attacker armed with a knife killed three people inside a church on Thursday in the southern French city of Nice, prompting the government to raise its security alert status to the maximum level hours before a nationwide coronavirus lockd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020