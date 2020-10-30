Left Menu
Union power secy reviews hydro electric projects in J-K's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-10-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 00:11 IST
Union Power Secretary Sanjiv Nandan on Thursday inspected the pace of work on hydro electric projects coming up in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and inaugurated various assets created in the adjoining areas, an official spokesman said. He also inspected the Dulhasti dam site and reviewed the generation capacity of the 390 MW Dul Hasti power project.

The Union secretary directed officials to ensure the completion of work in a stipulated time following all COVID-19 SoPs. Nandan also visited the 624 MW run-of-the-river Kiru HEP at Kiru village of Nagseni block and attended a ‘puja’ which was held to start the construction work of a power house, the spokesman said.

He also took stock of the development works there and directed the officials to expedite the pace of work to complete the project in a set time frame..

