Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi inaugurates Ekta Mall, Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 'Ekta Mall' and 'Children Nutrition Park' in Kevadia here.

ANI | Narmada (Gujarat) | Updated: 30-10-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 14:52 IST
PM Modi inaugurates Ekta Mall, Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kevadia, Gujarat on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 'Ekta Mall' and 'Children Nutrition Park' in Kevadia here. Accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat, the Prime Minister also took a ride in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia. He also took a tour of 'Arogya Van' after inaugurating it. The park has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and also provides information about their usage and importance. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the state, the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in March, to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi met the family members of brothers Mahesh and Naresh Kanodia, who passed away recently, on Friday. The Prime Minister offered his tributes to the brothers and also spoke with the family members at their residence.

Singer and former parliamentarian Mahesh Kanodia (83) passed away on October 25 at his residence in Gandhinagar, following a prolonged illness. His brother and veteran actor Naresh died the following Tuesday. Prior to this, the Prime Minister paid tribute to former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, who passed away at a city hospital on Thursday, after reaching Ahmedabad. He is scheduled to launch a number of projects, including a seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad. (ANI)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany says EU will need to maintain "pragmatism" with Britain

A senior German government official said on Friday he was deeply concerned about the lack of progress in trade talks between the European Union and Britain given the heavy reliance of German companies on funding in the City of London.The Ci...

Moscow authorities promise mass vaccination against COVID-19 as Russian cases soar

Moscow residents who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to do so as early as next month if large volumes of doses are supplied by then, city authorities said on Friday as Russias daily tally of cases rose past 18,000 to a re...

Ethiopia proposes holding postponed vote in May or June 2021 -FANA

Ethiopian authorities have proposed holding a postponed election in May or June 2021, state-affiliated broadcaster FANA said on Friday, setting the stage for a test of support for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds sweeping economic and political r...

As virus surges, Trump rallies keep packing in thousands

There are no crowds at Disneyland, still shut down by the coronavirus. Fewer fans attended the World Series this year than at any time in the past century. Big concerts are cancelled. But its a different story in Trumpland. Thousands of Pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020