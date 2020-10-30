Left Menu
3-day 'Ganga Utsav 2020' to be held virtually from November 2

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) is organising three-day 'Ganga Utsav 2020' on virtual platforms from November 2.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 19:26 IST
National Mission for Clean Ganga members meeting to discuss on Ganga Utsav 2020. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) is organising three-day 'Ganga Utsav 2020' on virtual platforms from November 2. Ganga Utsav 2020 is a cultural and educational festival to celebrate the glory of the holy river Ganga.

The aim is to connect masses to the cause of river rejuvenation and sensitive them about ecological issues through conversations and entertainment. On November 4, 2008, Ganga was declared "National River''. Since 2016, every year the NMCG has been celebrating Ganga Utsav on November 4, with an objective to promote stakeholder engagement and ensure public participation under the aegis of Ganga Knowledge Center.

The Director-General of NMCG, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra said this year's Utsav will be a fun-filled occasion with a variety of events which include storytelling, folklores, dialogues with eminent personalities, quizzes, displaying traditional artforms, dance & music performance by renowned artists, photo galleries, exhibitions and much more. The three-day event of Ganga Utsav activities broadly can be put in 6 broad themes. These broad themes are Ganga Dialogue, Story Telling, Cultural Events, Mini Ganga Quest, Ganga Film Festival, and Release of Movies and Publications.

Mishra said, "We have a website www.gangautsav.in where thousands of people have already registered themselves. I request that more and more people get themselves registered for the event". "We are holding Ganga Dialogue where eminent people who have a deep association with river Ganga will participate. The discussions will be held on cultural, economic and environmental aspects with an aim to connect more and more people with Ganga Mission", said Rajiv Ranjan Mishra.

To make this event more festive, different cultural events will be organized. Throughout the three-day event, performances by different celebrities will be performed. Eminent classical singer Dr. Revati Sakalkar and singer Kailash Kher will give their performances. "During the Ganga Utsav, several events will be held in Ganga states by the local administration and NGOs, who are associated with Namami Gange Mission. Ganga Mitras, Ganga Praharis and Ganga Task Force are also organising events in their respective areas. Sports activities, cleanliness drive, water preservation and painting competitions among children will be held by taking all Covid-19 safety precautions", said Mishra.

He added, "With this festival, we will be able to connect with more people to conserve river Ganga". (ANI)

