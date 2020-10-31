Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' category

The Air Quality in the national capital witnessed a slight improvement on Saturday as air quality shifted from the 'severe' category yesterday to 'very poor', Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data revealed. The Air Quality Index (AQI) near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was recorded at 339, which is in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. To tackle the rising air pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the "Green Delhi" app, which would enable people to register complaints about violation of anti-pollution norms.

"Today we are launching the Green Delhi app to involve every citizen. You can file any kind of complaint regarding pollution via this app, which is available on the Play Store. If you witness industrial pollution or dust, you can upload its video, picture, or audio. Automatically the location will be sent to us," said Kejriwal.