Goa committee begins work on reviving sugarcane sector

Around 30,000-35,000 metric tones of sugarcane is harvested in Sanguem, Quepem and Sattari areas with over 850 farm families involved, a fall from 1.5 lakh tonnes produced in the early 1990s, he added. "The committee will work towards encouraging more people to take up sugarcane cultivation so that the glory years of the sector can be brought back," he said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 31-10-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 16:58 IST
Goa committee begins work on reviving sugarcane sector
Representative Image Image Credit: wikimedia

A recently formed committee to look into issues of sugarcane farmers in Goa will work towards encouraging increase in cultivation to bring back the sector's "glory years", its chief said on Saturday. The Goa government this week set up a 23-member committee under former Lok Sabha MP Narendra Sawaikar to look into issues of cultivators after Sanjivani Cooperative Sugar Factory, the state's lone such unit, in Usgao in South Goa shut a year ago.

Sawaikar said the immediate task was to send cane for crushing, and this year too it would have to be done outside the state like last year as Sanjivani is shut. Around 30,000-35,000 metric tones of sugarcane is harvested in Sanguem, Quepem and Sattari areas with over 850 farm families involved, a fall from 1.5 lakh tonnes produced in the early 1990s, he added.

"The committee will work towards encouraging more people to take up sugarcane cultivation so that the glory years of the sector can be brought back," he said. It will also take a call on the Sanjivani factory "at the right time", Sawaikar said.

