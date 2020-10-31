Left Menu
2 held with Rs 3 crore worth foreign-made gold biscuits in Siliguri

Two persons were arrested, after the Director of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Siliguri seized 30 pieces of foreign-made gold biscuits weighing 4.980 kilograms valued around Rs 3 crore from them, the agency said on Saturday.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-10-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 20:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], October 31: Two persons were arrested, after the Director of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Siliguri seized 30 pieces of foreign-made gold biscuits weighing 4.980 kilograms valued around Rs 3 crore from them, the agency said on Saturday. "DRI Siliguri unit seized 30 pieces of foreign-made gold biscuits weighing 4.980 kgs valued around three crores," it said.

The team arrested two persons named Buwamayum Jahangir and Sahidul Rahaman, residents of Manipur and produced them before the Siliguri court today which sent them to 14 day jail custody. The arrested duo were planning to smuggle the gold into Uttar Pradesh, DRI officials said. Further investigation is on.

On August 23, in a different case, two people in possession of 12 pieces of foreign-made gold bars weighing 1.99 kilograms, worth around Rs 2 crore were arrested by DRI in Siliguri. (ANI)

