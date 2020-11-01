Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hizbul Mujahideen commander killed in encounter in Srinagar

A Hizbul Mujahideen commander was neutralised in an encounter by security forces in Srinagar on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-11-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 19:41 IST
Hizbul Mujahideen commander killed in encounter in Srinagar
DGP Dilbag Singh addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

A Hizbul Mujahideen commander was neutralised in an encounter by security forces in Srinagar on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said. "Since October 2014, he was active. He was active with Burhan Wani... Dr Saifullah who was number one commander of Hizbul Mujahideen has been killed in the encounter. It was a very successful operation," Singh told reporters here.

"After the killing of Riyaz Naikoo, Hizbul Mujahideen was rendered leaderless. It is in the same position again after elimination of its chief commander who was running the terror machine of Pakistan here," he said. DGP Singh said that over 200 terrorists so far have been eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

"He (Dr Saifullah) has killed several innocent people including three policemen. He was involved in an attack on sarpanch recently. He is also connected with organizations which are behind the killing of BJP workers. There are over 12 cases against him. His movement was being tracked for two days," he said. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that the operation was launched by security forces after they received information about the presence of a terrorist at a house in Srinagar last night.

"We got info last night about a terrorist present at a house in Srinagar. Operation was launched and during encounter today, he was killed. We are 95 per cent certain that he's Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Commander. One suspect arrested. It's a great achievement of our security forces," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton wins at Imola as Mercedes clinch constructors' title

Lewis Hamilton took a record-extending 93rd career win at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as his Mercedes team clinched an unprecedented seventh successive Formula One constructors title with four races to spare. They did it in one-...

COVID-19: Beaches in Kochi reopened for public

After seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kochis beaches were reopened for the public on Sunday.Visuals from the citys beaches showed a few people taking rounds around the beach.Kerala currently has 91,297 active COVID-19 ...

Myanmar reports 699 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Yangon Myanmar, November 1 ANIXinhua Myanmar reported 699 more COVID-19 confirmed cases on Sunday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The newly confirmed cases brought the number of infection cases of COVID-19 ...

Ten dead, three missing as 2020's strongest typhoon slams Philippines

At least 10 people died and three others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the worlds strongest typhoon this year, barrelled through the south of the Philippines main island of Luzon on Sunday, an initial government report showed. More than ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020