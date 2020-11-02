Left Menu
Himachal CM dedicates projects worth Rs 80.60 crore for Bhoranj Vidhan Sabha

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 80.60 crore in Bhoranj Vidhan Sabha area of Hamirpur district on Monday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:10 IST
Himachal CM dedicates projects worth Rs 80.60 crore for Bhoranj Vidhan Sabha
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 80.60 crore in Bhoranj Vidhan Sabha area of Hamirpur district on Monday. As per an official release, the Chief Minister inaugurated a hostel for scheduled caste students at ITI Bhoranj constructed by spending an amount of Rs 1.95 crore.

He laid foundation stones for the up-gradation of Rs 45.41 crore Lagwalti-Bamsan lift drinking water scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission, up-gradation of Rs 12.40 crore Malian-Sadriyana lift water supply scheme, and Rs 1.87 crore lift water supply scheme Amroh. The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones of Samlah-Dasmal via Tohu road to be completed at a cost of Rs 3.12 crore, Matlana-Buhana road of Rs 1.83 crore, Tikkar-Khatrian-Dimmi road up to Village Jambehad of Rs 1.83 crore, the bridge over Chanth Khad of Rs 2.50 crore, and Bus Stand at Bhoranj that is to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3.20 crore.

"While addressing a public meeting at Government Degree College Bhoranj ground at Kanjian, Chief Minister said that strengthening and up-gradation of Lagwalti-Bamsan lift drinking water scheme would provide better drinking water facilities to 144 villages and 215 habitations of the area, thereby benefitting about 64,000 people of the area," the release said. As per the Chief Minister, the Malian-Sadriyana lift water supply scheme on completion would benefit over 23,000 people of about 67 habitations of the area it will cover, and the construction of a bus stand at Bhoranj would meet the long pending demand of the area.

Thakur also tweeted about the event and said the steps are taken with the intention of increasing the pace of development. "Today I am on a tour of Bhoranj Vidhan Sabha. In Bhoranj we inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development works costing more than Rs 80 crores. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of Bhoranj. With the intention of increasing the pace of development, every possible step is taken," read the release. (ANI)

