PM Modi condemns Kabul University attack, says India will continue to support Afghanistan against terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack on Kabul University that led to the killing of 20 people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 23:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack on Kabul University that led to the killing of 20 people. He extended his prayers for the families of the victims and the injured, adding that India will continue to support Afghanistan's struggle against terrorism.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack at Kabul University today. Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the injured. We will continue to support Afghanistan's brave struggle against terrorism," Modi wrote on Twitter. According to the sources, as many as 20 people were killed and 40 injured in an attack at Kabul University on Monday. According to the sources quoted by Tolo News, at least 20 people were killed and over 40 more were wounded in the Kabul University attack.

Following the incident, Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said in a tweet, "I strongly condemn today's cowardly terrorist attack on Kabul Uni. Targeting educational institutions is a heinous crime. Students have the right to study in peace and security. I offer my sincere condolences to victims and their families. We will prevail over the forces of darkness." No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

