Left Menu
Development News Edition

Efficient energy storage tech can meet challenges in renewables programme: Suresh Prabhu

Efficient energy storage technology can help meet the challenges in India's renewables programme, former union minister Suresh Prabhu has said. However, challenges are there, and it can be met with efficient energy storage technology," Prabhu said while speaking at virtual event India Energy Storage Week (IESW).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 20:15 IST
Efficient energy storage tech can meet challenges in renewables programme: Suresh Prabhu
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sureshpprabhu)

Efficient energy storage technology can help meet the challenges in India's renewables program, former union minister Suresh Prabhu has said. India has set an ambitious target of having 175GW of clean energy by 2022 including 100GW of solar and 60GW of wind power.

"India has embarked upon an ambitious target (of adding renewable energy). However, challenges are there, and it can be met with efficient energy storage technology," Prabhu said while speaking at virtual event India Energy Storage Week (IESW). He was speaking at a pre-conference workshop held on November 2. The IESW, organized by the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), is scheduled from November 2-6.

In his keynote address, Prabhu said,"Storage is going to be a new thrust area. I am happy that we will be discussing energy storage in-depth with industry pioneers, think-tanks, policymakers, global Leaders at the IESW." Renewable Energy Secretary Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi said,"The renewable energy (RE) sector is quite fragmented. It involves numerous sectors within itself. We are moving towards a major share of RE in the electricity mix and will only accelerate further." Energy storage is critical for the development of RE, he noted. The conference is a dedicated effort towards bringing the key stakeholders together to make India a global hub for R&D and manufacturing.

The vision is backed by eminent dignitaries from NITI Aayog, Department of Science & Technology (DST), The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and many more. With an intent to facilitate international trade, IESA's annual conference is seeing global partnerships from over 20 countries, 50 regulators and policymakers, 300 industry leaders, 50 partners and exhibitors, and 2,000 delegates.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

France says its forces kill 50 Islamic extremists in Mali

French military forces fighting Islamic extremists in West Africa killed more than 50 jihadists and detained four in an operation last week in Mali, French officials said. Defense Minister Florence Parly tweeted Monday night that the French...

Hertha Berlin player Torunarigha tests positive

German soccer club Hertha Berlin says defender Jordan Torunarigha has tested positive for the coronavirus. Hertha says Torunarigha is in isolation and hasnt displayed any symptoms.Torunarigha had been training on his own because of an ankle...

Fundamental dichotomy between ESG investing and profit maximization: Nobel laureate

Amid greater efforts at pushing capital into more responsible avenues, Nobel laureate Eugene Fama on Tuesday said there is a fundamental dichotomy between investors profit-making objective and what is called as environment, social and gover...

Ivory Coast deploys police after opposition creates parallel government

Riot police dispersed opposition supporters outside the main Ivory Coast opposition leaders house on Tuesday after the government accused him of sedition for creating a parallel administration in defiance of President Alassane Ouattaras ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020