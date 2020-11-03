Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's Punjab hit by power cuts as coal trains halted amid protests

Farmers in Punjab have been blocking railway lines in protest at new farm laws passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Three of the five power stations that supply power to Punjab were left with no coal, Prasad said, adding that the state's chief minister would hold a meeting to review the situation on Wednesday.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:55 IST
India's Punjab hit by power cuts as coal trains halted amid protests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Millions of people in India's northern Punjab state were left without power for up to five hours on Tuesday, a state official said, due to a coal shortage after trains were suspended following a blockade by farmers.

"There were power cuts of between two to five hours in different parts of Punjab today, and this situation could last for two to three days," A Venu Prasad, chairman of the Punjab State Power Corp Ltd, told Reuters by telephone. Farmers in Punjab have been blocking railway lines in protest at new farm laws passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Three of the five power stations that supply power to Punjab were left with no coal, Prasad said, adding that the state's chief minister would hold a meeting to review the situation on Wednesday. A spokesman for state-run Indian Railways was not available for comment outside of regular working hours.

"Punjab runs out of power as coal stocks dry up completely due to goods trains' suspension. Consumers brace for massive power cuts," the state government of Punjab said in a tweet on Tuesday. Farmers across India, but particularly in Punjab, have staged protests against the new farm laws. The government says the legislation will unshackle farmers from having to sell their produce only at regulated wholesale markets and make contract farming easier, but protesting farmers say it will leave small farmers with little bargaining power and that wholesale markets, which provide farmers with regular income, would lose relevance.

Prasad said the state bought power from power exchanges on Tuesday, at a high price, to meet some of the demand. "We bought coal from exchanges at 3.60 rupees ($0.0483) per unit today. We produce power at an average of 2.90 rupees," he said. ($1 = 74.4621 Indian rupees)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Gold worth Rs 58.6 lakhs seized from passenger at Chennai Airport

Customs officials on Tuesday seized 1.11 kilograms of gold worth Rs 58.6 lakh from a man who arrived from Dubai at Chennai International Airport. The accused has been identified as Shahul Hameed 40 and is a native of Pasipattinam in Tamil N...

IAEA initiative to improve knowledge related to decommissioning of nuclear facilities

IAEA efforts to improve understanding related to the decommissioning of nuclear facilities took a step forward last week as experts from around the world gathered to provide feedback for an Agency initiative to catalogue and analyse the sta...

Terrorism threat level in Britain raised to 'severe'

Britains terrorism threat level has been raised to severe as a precaution following attacks in France and Austria, interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday.The change, which means an attack is now seen as highly likely, comes the day a...

London's FTSE 100 logs best day in two months as banks surge

Londons FTSE 100 scored its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly two months on Tuesday, getting a boost from banks on rising bets of more stimulus measures to soften the economic blow from a new wave of coronavirus infections.The blue-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020