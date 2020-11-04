Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter flags trump's tweet alleging effort to 'steal' election' as potentially misleading

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 11:39 IST
Twitter flags trump's tweet alleging effort to 'steal' election' as potentially misleading

Twitter Inc flagged President Donald Trump's tweet alleging an effort to 'steal the election' as potentially misleading.

"We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election," Twitter said early Wednesday. The Republican president said without evidence that "they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it."

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters gather near White House, no wide unrest seen

More than 1,000 people protesting US President Donald Trump descended on Black Lives Matter Plaza on Tuesday night, just a block from the White House, while hundreds more marched through parts of downtown Washington, sometimes blocking traf...

3 killed, 11 injured in blast at illegal firecracker godown in UP

Three people were killed and at least 11 injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker godown in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar district on Wednesday, police said. The blast took place in the house of one Jawed located in a narrow lane in a dense...

Nobody is above law: Deshmukh on Goswami's arrest

Nobody is above the law and the Maharashtra Police will take appropriate action as per the law, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday. His remarks come after Republic TV Editor in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested here in the m...

U.S. Election Day unfolds smoothly, despite fears of disruption

Americans turned out by the millions to vote on Tuesday in a mostly calm show of political determination and civic duty amid the coronavirus pandemic and deep tensions around one of the most polarizing presidential races in U.S. history. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020