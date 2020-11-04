Left Menu
A total of 1,474 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha on Tuesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 04-11-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 16:52 IST
Odisha reports 1,474 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of 1,474 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha on Tuesday.

According to the Information and Public Relations Department of Government of Odisha, a total of 855 people have been quarantined due to the COVID-19. The overall infections reached 83,13,877 in the country. The death toll has mounted to 1,23,611. A total of 5,33,787 active cases have been reported after a decrease of 7,618 in last 24 hours. (ANI)

