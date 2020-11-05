Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Thursday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba sectors in Poonch, J-K. Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 5.30 pm on Thursday.

On November 1, Pakistan had initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control resorting to small arms firing and intense mortar shelling in Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba sectors in Poonch, J-K. The Indian Army had given a befitting reply. (ANI)