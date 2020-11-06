Left Menu
Development News Edition

Principal Secretary to PM addresses first Jai Krishna memorial lecture

Shri Mishra further stressed on the future steps that need to be taken to tackle situations aroused in a pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:32 IST
Principal Secretary to PM addresses first Jai Krishna memorial lecture
Shri Mishra further stressed on the future steps that need to be taken to tackle situations aroused in a pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Shri PK Mishra addressed the first Jai Krishna memorial lecture organised by IIT Roorkee. The lecture was focused on COVID-19 and the Future of Disaster Risk Management in India.

Addressing the event, Principal Secretary said that the scope of disaster risk management has increased. He added that its scope has expanded and many subjects have been mixed in it and are no longer seen as just a narrow specific area.

Shri Mishra further stressed on the future steps that need to be taken to tackle situations aroused in a pandemic. He also said that COVID-19 pandemic has taught as a lesson through which country can plan a better future ahead.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes sanctions on Lebanese president's son-in-law

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanons biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah. Bassil, a former foreign mini...

Johnny Depp out of 'Fantastic Beasts' after losing court case

Actor Johnny Depp said on Friday that he is resigning from the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid that called him a wife beater.Depp, writing on Instagram, said that ATT Incs Warner Bros....

J&K govt directs DCs to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached lands immediately

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed deputy commissioners of Jammu division to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached land including those under the Roshni scheme from revenue records, and upload details of encroachers on...

Ruckus over farm laws in Haryana Assembly

The Haryana Assembly on Friday witnessed unruly scenes over the Centres farm laws as soon as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar brought a resolution thanking the Union government for introducing reforms in the agriculture sector. Congress M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020