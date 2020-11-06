Principal Secretary to PM addresses first Jai Krishna memorial lecture

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Shri PK Mishra addressed the first Jai Krishna memorial lecture organised by IIT Roorkee. The lecture was focused on COVID-19 and the Future of Disaster Risk Management in India.

Addressing the event, Principal Secretary said that the scope of disaster risk management has increased. He added that its scope has expanded and many subjects have been mixed in it and are no longer seen as just a narrow specific area.

Shri Mishra further stressed on the future steps that need to be taken to tackle situations aroused in a pandemic. He also said that COVID-19 pandemic has taught as a lesson through which country can plan a better future ahead.

(With Inputs from PIB)