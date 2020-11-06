Left Menu
CIBA partners with Fisheries dept in Kerala to increase brackish water fish production

CIBA Director Dr K K Vijayan described CIBAs linkage as knowledge partner with the Kerala government a 'game-changer' in the states brackish water aquaculture sector as it would become an ideal model for transfer of technologies in a farmer-focused manner. The establishment the hatchery would provide a stimulus for augmenting brackish water fin fish production in the state, along with enhancing the livelihood generation during every step of the fish production process, he said.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:46 IST
Chennai-headquartered ICAR-Central Institute of Brackish water Aquaculture (CIBA) has partnered with the Fisheries Department in Kerala to set up a multi- species fish hatchery under the aegis of the government to increase brackish water fish production in the state. An MoU was signed between CIBA and Agency for Development of Aquaculture (ADAK) of the Kerala Government to set up the hatchery at Odayam in Thiruvananthapuram district, following the initiatives taken by Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma, a CIBA release said here on Friday.

CIBA will provide scientific and technical support to the government for developing captive breeding and seed production technology of commercially important brackish water fishes Asian sea bass, milk fish and Keralas state fish pearl spot. The hatchery will target seed production of these species throughout the season, enabling continuous seed production.

The partnership also aims to support critical human resources development in the niche area through regular and continuous hands-on training programmes.

The establishment the hatchery would provide a stimulus for augmenting brackish water fin fish production in the state, along with enhancing the livelihood generation during every step of the fish production process, he said. "Kerala is endowed with rich brackish water resources to the tune of 1.26 lakh ha.

Since timely availability of fish seeds in sufficient quantity is still a major constraint, the brackish water aquaculture is yet to explore its potential resources. Timely availability of seeds in a farmer-friendly way will help develop the sector", Vijayan said.

Tinku Biswal, Secretary, Department of Fisheries and Chairperson of the AADK Executive Committee, said the proposed hatchery would help boost sustainable brackish water fish production in Kerala as it addresses the critical issue being faced by fish farmersinadequate seed availability of brackish water fishes. Dr M Kailasam, Principal Scientist & Head-in-Charge of Fish Culture Division of CIBA, fish species such as sea bass, milk fish and pearl spot are ideal for Kerala, considering the resilient nature of the species to changing salinities and their market demand in the state.

Dr Dinesan Cherida, ADAK Executive Director, hoped that the agency could build up more technology partnerships in areas like hatchery, indigenous feeds, aquatic animal health and stock improvement..

