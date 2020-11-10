Left Menu
Three shell firms detected in UP

The Uttar Pradesh Commercial Taxes Department has unearthed three shell firms involved in bogus sale of mentha oil, an official said on Tuesday. "Two bogus firms in Bareily -- MS Enetrprises and Shyam Traders -- and Hindustan Traders of Shahjahanpur, existed only on papers.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 16:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Commercial Taxes Department has unearthed three shell firms involved in bogus sale of mentha oil, an official said on Tuesday. Of these three bogus firms, two were from Bareilly and one from Shahjahanpur, the official said.

Additional Commissioner of enforcement team RK Pandey said 18 firms in Shahjahanpur and Bareilly were probed by the department. "Two bogus firms in Bareily -- MS Enetrprises and Shyam Traders -- and Hindustan Traders of Shahjahanpur, existed only on papers. All the documents of the these firms relating to sale and purchase are being probed," Pandey said.

