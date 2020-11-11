IFFCO announces reduction of ₹50/bag in price of NP fertilisers

IFFCO today announced the reduction of ₹50/bag in the price of NP 20:20:0:13 Ammonium Phosphate Sulphate Fertilisers across India with immediate effect on all stocks.

According to an IFFCO statement of the cost is reduced by ₹1000/Tonn as support to farmers on Sulphur, a key input nutrient for the soil. This nutrient is very important for all type of oilseeds crops. It improves the quality of the crops and also helps in the good growth of the plants. This reduction of ₹50/- per bag on NP 20:20:0:13 Fertilisers reducing agriculture input cost to farmers is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of doubling the farmer's income by 2022.

IFFCO will keep on reducing prices wherever possible for farmers. Recently in September 2020 IFFCO also announced that they will not increase any cost of DAP & NPK fertiliser in this Rabi season for the farmers.

(With Inputs from PIB)