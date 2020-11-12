INS Airavat arrives at Port of Djibouti, In continuation of mission ‘Sagar-II’

In continuation of the ongoing humanitarian mission 'Sagar-II', Indian Naval Ship Airavat arrived at Port of Djibouti, Djibouti on 10 November 2020. The Government of India is providing assistance to Friendly Foreign Countries to overcome natural calamities and COVID-19 pandemic, and towards the same INS Airavat is carrying food aid for the people of Djibouti.

A handing over ceremony was held on 11 November 2020 at Port Djibouti, wherein HE Mme Ifrah Ali Ahmed, Secretary-General, Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarity of Djibouti accepted the food aid from HE Mr Ashok Kumar, Ambassador of India to Djibouti. The ceremony was also attended by Commanding Officer INS Airavat, Commander Prasanna Kumar.

The Mission Sagar-II is aligned with Prime Minister's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and reiterates India's position as a dependable partner in Indian Ocean Region (IOR) with Indian Navy as the first responder in the maritime domain. The mission also highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with her maritime neighbours and further strengthens the existing bond. The Indian Navy is progressing this mission in close coordination with the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs, and other agencies of the Government of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)