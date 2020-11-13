Left Menu
MHA approves Rs 4,382 cr as natural disaster assistance to six states

A high-level committee of the Union Home Ministry on Friday approved Rs 4,381.88 crores for relief and assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to six states after recent natural calamities caused widespread devastation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 20:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A high-level committee of the Union Home Ministry on Friday approved Rs 4,381.88 crores for relief and assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to six states after recent natural calamities caused widespread devastation. As per a statement, Rs 2,707.77 crores have been approved for West Bengal and Rs 128.23 crores have been approved for Odisha for the devastation caused by cyclone 'Amphan'.

For cyclone 'Nisarga', Rs 268.59 crores have been approved for Maharashtra. For floods and landslides during the South-West monsoon, Rs 577.84 crores have been approved for Karnataka, Rs 611.61 crores for Madhya Pradesh, and Rs 87.84 crores for Sikkim.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited West Bengal and Odisha in May after cyclone 'Amphan' hit and had sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crores and Rs 500 crores for immediate relief to the respective states. According to the statement, Inter-Ministerial Central Teams were deputed in all six states immediately after the calamities took place. (ANI)

