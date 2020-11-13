Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's trade deficit declines in declines in October

India's overall exports (merchandise and services combined) in April-October 2020-21 are estimated to be USD 265.09 billion, exhibiting a negative growth of 14.53 per cent over the same period last year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 21:21 IST
India's trade deficit declines in declines in October
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India's overall exports (merchandise and services combined) in April-October 2020-21 are estimated to be USD 265.09 billion, exhibiting a negative growth of 14.53 per cent over the same period last year. The trade deficit for October 2020 was estimated at USD 8.71billion as against the deficit of USD 11.75 billion in October 2019, which is a decline of 25.86 per cent.

Commerce ministry said in a release on Friday that the overall imports in April-October 2020-21 are estimated to be USD 248.58 billion, exhibiting a negative growth of 31.89 per cent over the same period last year. Exports in October 2020 were USD 24.89 billion, as compared to USD 26.23 billion in October 2019, exhibiting a negative growth of - 5.12 per cent.

In rupee terms, exports were Rs 1,82,845.95 crore in October 2020, as compared to Rs 1,86,358.06 crore in October 2019, registering a negative growth of - 1.88 per cent. Imports in October 2020 were USD 33.61 billion, which is a decline of - 11.53 per cent in dollar terms and - 8.52 per cent in rupee terms over imports of USD 37.99 billion in October 2019. (ANI)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's ex-election commissioner camps in Gorakhpur, hopes to find missing cat

Nepals former election commissioner Ila Sharma has announced a Rs 15,000 reward for anyone who helps find her missing cat, a bundle of joy with green eyes and a brown spot on the nose. Sharma, the wife of Indias former chief election commis...

Two Czech nationals caught leaving London for Dubai with cash-filled suitcases

Two Czech nationals caught at Londons Heathrow airport bound for Dubai with 1.2 million pounds 1.58 million in their suitcases have been charged with money laundering, the British government said on Friday.The pair, a man aged 37 and a woma...

Rugby-France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game called off

The Autumn Nations Cup game between France and Fiji on Sunday has been called off following positive coronavirus cases within the Fiji team, the French federation FFR said on Friday.The FFR said in a statement that the outcome of the game, ...

Pound edges up as UK Brexit adviser Cummings heads for exit

Sterling ticked up on Friday against the dollar and euro after news that British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons top adviser and Brexit mastermind Dominic Cummings was set to leave, as talks over a trade deal with the European Union go down t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020