Fire breaks out in primary health centre in J-K's Kulgam
ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-11-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 21:54 IST
A fire broke out on Friday at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Qaimoh of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.
Fire and emergency services have been sent to the spot of the incident to bring the fire under control.
No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
