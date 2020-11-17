Left Menu
Delhi Health Minister says spike in COVID-19 numbers as 25-30 pc outsiders among those tested

With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that almost 25-30 per cent outsiders were getting their tests done in the national capital which had resulted in an increase in coronavirus numbers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 12:07 IST
Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that almost 25-30 per cent outsiders were getting their tests done in the national capital which had resulted in an increase in coronavirus numbers. "There're many patients who are from outside Delhi but they get tests conducted here using an address in the national capital. We can't refuse anyone from getting tested. This has resulted in an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. Almost 25-30 per cent outsiders are getting their tests done in Delhi," the Minister said.

The Health Minister also said that Delhi was witnessing the third wave of COVID-19 spread. However, he assured that the third wave had passed its peak in the national capital. "Positivity rate is now below 13 per cent from 15.33 per cent last week. Though we're in the third wave, the peak is now over. From here, we'll definitely see a downward trend. A total of 16,500 beds were reserved for COVID-19 and there are around 8,000 beds available as of now," the Minister added.

Delhi currently has 40,128 active COVID-19 cases. The city has seen 4,41,361 recoveries and 7,713 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday. (ANI)

Also Read: All types of firecrackers banned in Delhi from Nov 7 to 30: Satyendar Jain

