Left Menu
Development News Edition

CMA CGM launches value-added services aimed at reducing environmental damage

Available throughout all the group's shipping subsidiaries, the new offering consists of four services, enabling its customers to analyse their environmental footprint, use cleaner alternative energy sources and to offset the emissions generated during the transport of their goods, the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 18:39 IST
CMA CGM launches value-added services aimed at reducing environmental damage

Shipping and logistics firm CMA CGM Group on Tuesday announced the launch of a full range of value-added services, enabling its customers to reduce environmental impact and make cargo carbon neutral. Available throughout all the group's shipping subsidiaries, the new offering consists of four services, enabling its customers to analyse their environmental footprint, use cleaner alternative energy sources and to offset the emissions generated during the transport of their goods, the company said in a statement. CMA CGM Group launched "ACT with CMA CGM+, an array of solutions, helping its customers lighten their environmental footprint and make their cargo carbon neutral", the statement said.

CMA CGM made the decision to power 26 of its containerships using liquefied natural gas by 2022, and seven of these are already in service, it said. "Customers will be able to choose to transport their goods using LNG, a novel technology that helps to preserve air quality by eliminating almost all atmospheric pollutants. Through its greater energy efficiency and the use of renewable biomethane sources, this offering also delivers a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions," it said.

"The CMA CGM Group has always considered its business performance as intrinsically linked to its social and environmental performance. We have made ground-breaking decisions advancing the shift to cleaner energy and helping push the whole industry forward. "Through ACT with CMA CGM+, we are sharing our energy transition solutions for shipping and providing our customers with effective solutions," Marc Bourdon, Senior Vice-President, Commercial and Agencies Networks, CMA CGM Group said..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Katrina Kaif shares glimpse of 'five days' in Maldives with her team

By sharing a glimpse of her Maldives vacation, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif on Tuesday treated fans to adorable pictures along with her team at the exotic holiday destination. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani star took to Instagram and shared...

Soccer-Ukraine-Switzerland Nations League match cancelled due to COVID-19

Ukraines Nations League game against Switzerland on Tuesday has been cancelled after the entire Ukraine team was placed in quarantine following positive COVID-19 tests within the squad, the Ukraine Association of Football UAF said on Tuesda...

Most Mexicans back president's holdout stance on congratulating Biden -poll

A majority of Mexicans support President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors decision to hold off congratulating Joe Biden so far on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday. In contrast to the approach of m...

Japan, Australia reach security pact amid fears over disputed South China Sea

Japan and Australia agreed on a breakthrough defence pact on Tuesday allowing reciprocal visits for training and operations, and voiced concern over the disputed South China Sea, where China is extending its military influence.It is Japans ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020