CMA CGM launches value-added services aimed at reducing environmental damage

Shipping and logistics firm CMA CGM Group on Tuesday announced the launch of a full range of value-added services, enabling its customers to reduce environmental impact and make cargo carbon neutral. Available throughout all the group's shipping subsidiaries, the new offering consists of four services, enabling its customers to analyse their environmental footprint, use cleaner alternative energy sources and to offset the emissions generated during the transport of their goods, the company said in a statement. CMA CGM Group launched "ACT with CMA CGM+, an array of solutions, helping its customers lighten their environmental footprint and make their cargo carbon neutral", the statement said.

CMA CGM made the decision to power 26 of its containerships using liquefied natural gas by 2022, and seven of these are already in service, it said. "Customers will be able to choose to transport their goods using LNG, a novel technology that helps to preserve air quality by eliminating almost all atmospheric pollutants. Through its greater energy efficiency and the use of renewable biomethane sources, this offering also delivers a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions," it said.

"The CMA CGM Group has always considered its business performance as intrinsically linked to its social and environmental performance. We have made ground-breaking decisions advancing the shift to cleaner energy and helping push the whole industry forward. "Through ACT with CMA CGM+, we are sharing our energy transition solutions for shipping and providing our customers with effective solutions," Marc Bourdon, Senior Vice-President, Commercial and Agencies Networks, CMA CGM Group said..