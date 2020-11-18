Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's Zarif says Biden can lift sanctions with 'three executive orders'

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran would fully implement its 2015 nuclear deal if U.S. President-elect Joe Biden lifts sanctions on Tehran, which Zarif said could be done swiftly through "three executive orders".

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-11-2020 04:43 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 04:43 IST
Iran's Zarif says Biden can lift sanctions with 'three executive orders'

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran would fully implement its 2015 nuclear deal if U.S. President-elect Joe Biden lifts sanctions on Tehran, which Zarif said could be done swiftly through "three executive orders". "If Mr. Biden is willing to fulfill U.S. commitments, we too can immediately return to our full commitments in the accord... and negotiations are possible within the framework of the P5 + 1 (six world powers in the accord)," Zarif said in the interview posted on the website of the state-run daily Iran on Wednesday. "We are ready to discuss how the United States can re-enter the accord," Zarif said. "The situation will improve in the next few months. Biden can lift all sanctions with three executive orders."

Joe Biden has pledged to rejoin the 2015 accord, agreed by Washington when he was vice president, if Iran also returns to compliance. But diplomats and analysts have said it was unlikely to happen overnight as the distrustful adversaries would both want additional commitments from each other.

In the deal with the United States and other world powers, Iran agreed to curbs on its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief. It began breaching the nuclear deal after President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 and started ratcheting up unilateral sanctions on Tehran. Zarif did not insist on any compensation from the United States, unlike leaders such as President Hassan Rouhani who have demanded it in exchange for the "damages" Tehran has suffered under the renewed U.S. sanctions, implicitly arguing Washington should repay it for the lost oil revenues.

"This can be done automatically, and with no need to set conditions: the United States carries out its duties under (Security Council Resolution) 2231 (lift sanctions) and we will carry out our commitments under the nuclear deal," said Zarif in a video recording of the interview issued by the newspaper.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

In shock move, U.S. to drop charges against ex-Mexican defense minister

The United States will drop drug charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos and turn over the investigation of his alleged crimes to Mexico, officials said on Tuesday, after the Mexican government had chafed U.S. pr...

Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans

Rep Kevin McCarthy easily won reelection as House Republican leader Tuesday, a stunning turnaround as the entire GOP leadership team was rewarded by their colleagues for reducing the Democrats House advantage in the November election. McCar...

Soccer-Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier

Colombia conceded six goals in a World Cup qualifier for the first time since 1977 on Tuesday as they went down 6-1 to a superb display from Ecuador in Quito. The six goals were as many as Ecuador had scored in their previous 16 games again...

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine induces quick immune response - study

Sinovac Biotechs experimental COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac triggered a quick immune response but the level of antibodies produced was lower than in people who had recovered from the disease, preliminary trial results showed on Wednesday. Whil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020