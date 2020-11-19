Four terrorists eliminated, constable injured in J-K's Nagrota encounter

Four terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter with security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district here on Thursday morning, the police said. A police constable sustained injuries during the gunfight with the terrorists.

The area is being sanitised and security has been tightened. "Four terrorists have been neutralized and one Police Constable injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza, Jammu with Police, CRPF and Army. The area is being sanitized," the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu tweeted.

According to officials, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed in view of the encounter. Further details are awaited.