DG BSF flags off special cycle expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Rakesh Asthana, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) flagged off a special cycle expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to support and empower the specially-abled personnel.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-11-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 12:55 IST
Visual from Srinagar.. Image Credit: ANI

Rakesh Asthana, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) flagged off a special cycle expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to support and empower the specially-abled personnel. The special cycle expedition "Infinity Ride 2020" is witnessing the participation of 30 Divyangjans (specially-abled) participants (both BSF jawans and civilians).

The 3800-kilometres plus cycling expedition traversing the entire country through 12 states was flagged off from Nishat Mughal garden. "Event like this strengthens our courage and inspires Divyangs and people. Sports like these develop sportsmanship spirit. BSF is not only the first line of defence. The area we operate, we help people in their problems," Asthana told ANI.

Harshit Munra, one of the participants from Pune, said: "This is totally new experience. We will definitely complete the 40-day expedition. We will enjoy it. We also have the support of BSF. It will inspire Divyangs for the ride and to take up para-sports." While commenting on recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the BSF DG said that few of our soldiers and officers have been killed but it has not deterred our spirit.

"Few of our soldiers and officers were martyred but it has not deterred our spirit. Our officers are committed to national security and countering infiltration. Historically, infiltration increases before snowfall and we also effectively counter it. They are trying (to infiltrate) but we have also made our preparations to counter it," he said. As many as 4,052 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have been reported this year, Indian Army sources said. (ANI)

