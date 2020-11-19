Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 to be record low for refugee resettlement, UNHCR warns

UNHCR is urging states to resettle as many refugees as possible in 2020 in order not to lose those resettlement opportunities for refugees, and to maintain resettlement quotas for 2021.

UNHCR | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:30 IST
2020 to be record low for refugee resettlement, UNHCR warns
According to the latest UNHCR data, only 15,425 refugees were resettled from January to the end of September this year, compared to 50,086 over the same period last year. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNOCHA)

2020 will be a record low for refugee resettlement, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, warns today.

"We are dealing with a disappointingly low resettlement ceiling, to begin with - a quota of less than 50,000 for the entire year - and this was further impacted by COVID-19 delaying departures and pausing some states' resettlement programs," said UNHCR's Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Gillian Triggs.

According to the latest UNHCR data, only 15,425 refugees were resettled from January to the end of September this year, compared to 50,086 over the same period last year.

"Current rates point to one of the lowest levels of resettlement witnessed in almost two decades. This is a blow for refugee protection and for the ability to save lives and protect those most at risk," said Triggs.

UNHCR is urging states to resettle as many refugees as possible in 2020 in order not to lose those resettlement opportunities for refugees, and to maintain resettlement quotas for 2021.

Some countries have established or expanded their capacities to apply flexible processing modalities and are safely managing resettlement travel with recommended protocols in place. UNHCR is encouraging others to do the same.

"Expanding safe and legal pathways to protection, including through resettlement, saves refugees' lives and it can also mitigate their resort to dangerous journeys by land or sea," Triggs said.

The impact of COVID-19 put on hold life-saving evacuation of refugees from Libya on 12 March, only restarting again on 15 October. Some 280 refugees who were previously evacuated to emergency transit facilities in Niger and Rwanda are currently waiting to depart to resettlement countries, while 354 people are waiting for decisions from resettlement countries.

Encouragingly, however, several resettlement countries prioritized departures from Lebanon once lockdown measures were lifted, giving great relief to refugees additionally traumatized by the devastating Beirut Port explosion. A total of 1,027 refugees departed from Lebanon to nine resettlement countries between August and September.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR resettlement operations have been working to identify and process cases throughout the year, submitting resettlement files for more than 31,000 refugees.

Of the refugees that were resettled this year, Syrians comprised the bulk (41 per cent) followed by Congolese (16 per cent). Others were from 47 countries of origin, including Iraq, Myanmar and Afghanistan. Most had legal and physical protection needs, were survivors of violence or torture or were women and children at risk.

One of the key objectives of the Global Compact on Refugees is to better protect refugees and to support countries hosting large refugee populations, including through increased resettlement and complementary pathways. In this spirit of global sharing of responsibility for refugees, UNHCR urges more countries to join the program and resettle refugees and make family reunification and complementary Pathways more accessible to refugees.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Mixed Martial Arts-Former UFC champion McGregor signs deal to fight Poirier

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has signed an agreement for a rematch against American Dustin Poirier in January, according to his website The Mac Life httpwww.themaclife.com on Thursday. McGregor, who has not fought since kno...

EXCLUSIVE-EU Commission to intervene in tech, carmakers' patent dispute -document

The European Commission plans to step into the patent dispute between tech companies and carmakers and may set up a system to check whether some patents are essential to a technology standard as claimed, according to a Commission document.T...

ICC postpones women's T20 World Cup from 2022 to 2023

The South African edition of the Womens T20 World Cup was on Thursday postponed by three months to February 2023 to avoid a cluster a big-ticket events in 2022 and manage players workload, International Cricket Council ICC announced on Thur...

Cuban actor Broselianda Hernandez found dead in Miami Beach

An actor who worked for more than two decades in television, theatre and films in Cuba was found dead along the shoreline of Miami Beach with no apparent signs of foul play, police said on Thursday. Broselianda Hernandez, 56, had been livin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020