Tech Mahindra employee commits suicide in Secunderabad

An employee of Tech Mahindra on Thursday committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of the office at Secunderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-11-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 23:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An employee of Tech Mahindra on Thursday committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of the office at Secunderabad. Sai Eshwar, Inspector of Police, Gopalpuram police station, speaking to ANI over the phone said, "A 21-year-old employee was working as an associate for customer support in Tech Mahindra. She joined on October 13, 2020."

"On Thursday at about 9.15 AM, she came to the office. Between 9.30 AM to 9.40 AM, she committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of the office at Secunderabad. The reason for the suicide is not ascertained yet," he added. A case has been registered and the body was sent for postmortem to Osmania Hospital. (ANI)

