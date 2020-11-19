Railways completes RFQ evaluations for PPP in passenger train operations project

Left Menu
Indian Railways has completed the RFQ evaluations for PPP (public-private partnership) in Passenger Train Operations Project and out of 120 applications, 102 applications have been found eligible to participate in the RFP stage, an official release said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 23:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways has completed the RFQ evaluations for PPP (public-private partnership) in Passenger Train Operations Project and out of 120 applications, 102 applications have been found eligible to participate in the RFP stage, an official release said on Thursday. Ministry of Railways (MoR) had invited Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for private participation in the operation of passenger train services over 12 clusters comprising for more than 150 origin-destination pair of routes through the introduction of 151 modern trains.

This is the first major initiative of attracting private investment for running passenger trains over the Indian railway network. The project would entail private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crores, the release said.

It said the private entities would be selected through a transparent two-stage competitive bidding process comprising of Request for Qualification (RFQ) and Request for Proposal (RFP) for undertaking the project. The RFQ for 12 clusters were published in July this year. The applications were opened on October 7, 2020.

"MoR has received an excellent response. In all 120 Applications have been received for the 12 clusters, from 16 applicant firms," the release said. (ANI)

France will win its battle against the coronavirus but it is a struggle which will take time, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.Veran said the mental health of the French was deteriorating during the second lockdown. Jerome Sal...

