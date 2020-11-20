Left Menu
Five held, gold worth Rs 35 cr seized by DRI in Delhi

Two trucks suspected of carrying gold smuggled into India through the Indo-Myanmar border, were intercepted here on Thursday and five people were apprehended as gold worth Rs 35 crores was allegedly recovered from the vehicles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 10:26 IST
Gold seized by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Delhi on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Two trucks suspected of carrying gold smuggled into India through the Indo-Myanmar border, were intercepted here on Thursday and five people were apprehended as gold worth Rs 35 crores was allegedly recovered from the vehicles. The DRI officials seized 400 gold bars of 166 grams each, weighing 66.4 kilograms.

"Acting on specific intelligence, the officers of DRI, DZU identified two trucks suspected to be carrying foreign origin gold, smuggled into India through Indo- Myanmar border. The said trucks were escorted to the DRI office," DRI said in a statement. Rummaging of the trucks led to the recovery of smuggled gold that was concealed in fuel tanks of trucks, which was destined for delivery in Punjab, DRI said.

Five persons apprehended in the case are being examined and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

